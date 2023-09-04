Motorist fleeing police kills pedestrian in Paris

PARIS – A pedestrian was killed in Paris early on Sunday after being struck by a driver who was fleeing the police after refusing to submit to a traffic stop, police sources said.

“The wanted man was identified and arrested,” an anonymous police source told AFP later on Sunday, without providing details on the circumstances of the arrest.

A police patrol in the suburb of Pantin, just north-east of Paris, attempted to stop a BMW at around 3.30am local time on Sunday, but the driver sped away and headed towards the capital.

“The fugitive took several streets in the 19th Arrondissement and got away from the police at the exit of a tunnel,” a police source said.

They later abandoned the vehicle on a street in a north-east district of the city, the source said.

Officers were notified that a pedestrian had been struck on a boulevard near the Paris city limits.

Emergency services responded but the victim died at the scene, the police source said, adding that an inquiry was under way.

No details on the victim’s identity were released, though BFM TV reported that the victim was a man in his 30s. AFP