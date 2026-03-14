Mother and three sons in custody over US embassy bomb in Norway

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A forensic investigator works at the scene on Wednesday evening in connection with the detention of three brothers after the explosion at the U.S. embassy in Oslo on Sunday night, March 11, 2026. Stian Lysberg Solum /NTB/via REUTERS

OSLO, March 13 - Three brothers and their mother have been remanded in police custody for up to four weeks on suspicion of taking part in the bombing of the U.S. embassy in Oslo last week, a Norwegian court said in a ruling on Friday.

The U.S. embassy was hit by an explosion on Sunday and police later said they had apprehended the suspects, accusing them of a "terror bombing" intended to kill or cause significant damage.

The powerful early-morning blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) damaged the entrance to the embassy's consular section but caused no injuries, Norwegian authorities have said.

One of the men has admitted to placing a device, while the three other suspects have denied involvement, their lawyers have said. REUTERS