Most of Ukraine's Chernihiv region without power after Russian attack
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KYIV, March 21 - Most of Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region was left without power on Saturday after a Russian drone attack, local governor Viacheslav Chaus said.
He said repair works were underway to fix the damage. The region, which borders Russia and Belarus, had a pre-war population of nearly a million.
The regional capital, also called Chernihiv, was fully without power, the city administration there said.
Russia has conducted a vast bombardment campaign against Ukrainian energy facilities throughout the war, causing regular, hours-long blackouts across the country. REUTERS