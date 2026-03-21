Most of Ukraine's Chernihiv region without power after Russian attack

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FILE PHOTO: A car drives on a street during a power blackout after critical civil infrastructure was hit by recent Russian missile and drone attacks, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine January 24, 2026 REUTERS/Maksym Kishka/File Photo

KYIV, March 21 - Most of Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region was left without power on Saturday after a Russian drone attack, local governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

He said repair works were underway to fix the damage. The region, which borders Russia and Belarus, had a pre-war population of nearly a million.

The regional capital, also called Chernihiv, was fully without power, the city administration there said.

Russia has conducted a vast bombardment campaign against Ukrainian energy facilities throughout the war, causing regular, hours-long blackouts across the country. REUTERS