Most of Ukraine winter crops in good condition, forecasters say

KYIV - The bulk of Ukrainian crops have entered the winter season in predominantly good condition, analyst APK-Inform quoted the country's state weather forecasters as saying on Thursday.

Ukraine is a grower of winter wheat, winter barley and winter rapeseed.

"During the second ten-day period of November, agrometeorological conditions for the end of the growing season of winter crops were quite satisfactory," APK-Inforn quoted forecasters as saying in a report.

"The condition of the plants before entering winter is mostly good."

The state-run weather forecasting centre monitors weather conditions and their effects on crops.

The agriculture ministry this week said that farmers had completed winter crop sowing, seeding about 5.8 million hectares as of Nov. 20.

The area included 4.02 million hectares of winter wheat, or 92.3% of the expected area, the ministry statement said. Ukraine's winter wheat typically accounts for at least 95% of its overall wheat output. REUTERS