Most non-EU visitors will pay 45% more to visit Louvre from 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

From Jan 14, visitors from outside the EU, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway will have to pay €32 (S$47) – an extra €10 – to visit Paris' Louvre museum.

PARIS - Paris’ Louvre museum said on Nov 27 it would raise ticket prices for most non-EU visitors, meaning US, British and Chinese tourists, among others, will have to pay US$37 (S$47) to get in.

The museum told AFP the 45-per cent price hike aims to boost annual revenues by up to US$23 million to fund structural improvements at the world’s most-visited art museum, which is reeling from the daylight theft of priceless treasures in October.

In 2026, visitors from outside the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway will have to pay €32 – an extra €10 – from Jan 14, the museum and staff unions said, after the measure was approved at a museum board meeting.

A 2024 report published by the Louvre showed it received 8.7 million visitors that year, of which 69 per cent were foreigners.

Americans were the most numerous with Chinese visitors in third place, it said.

The museum told AFP that the price rise aimed to raise up to €20 million a year to tackle “structural problems”.

On Oct 19, a four-person gang raided the Louvre, taking just seven minutes to steal jewellery worth an estimated US$102 million before fleeing on scooters.

An official investigation indicated that security equipment was lacking, and the museum’s management has warned about the state of its premises.

Labour unions criticised the decision to scrap the universal entry fee for all nationalities, with one, the CFDT, warning it would be perceived as “discrimination”. AFP