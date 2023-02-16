Most baby formula health claims not backed by science: Study

PARIS - The vast majority of health claims used to advertise baby formula worldwide are not supported by rigorous scientific evidence, a study said on Thursday, leading researchers to urge that the breast milk substitutes be sold in plain packaging.

The study comes a week after a group of doctors and scientists called for a regulatory crackdown on the US$55 billion (S$73 billion) formula industry for “predatory” marketing, which they said exploits the fears of new parents to convince them not to breastfeed.

Breastfeeding is widely recognised to have huge health benefits for babies.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommend breastfeeding exclusively during the first six months of a newborn’s life.

However, that recommendation is followed for less than half of infants globally, according to the WHO.

Dr Daniel Munblit, an honorary senior lecturer at Imperial College London and an author of the new study, said researchers were not on a “crusade” against infant formula, which should remain an option for mothers who cannot or choose not to breastfeed.

“But we are very much against inappropriate infant formula marketing, which provides misleading claims not backed up by solid evidence,” he told Agence France-Presse.

Dr Munblit and an international team of researchers looked at the health claims made for 608 products on the websites of infant formula companies in 15 countries, including the United States, India, Britain and Nigeria.

The most common claims were that formula supports brain development, strengthens immune systems and more broadly helps growth.

Half of the products did not link the claimed health benefit to a specific ingredient, according to the study published in the BMJ journal.

Three-quarters did not refer to scientific evidence supporting their claims.

Of those that provided a scientific reference, more than half pointed to reviews, opinion pieces or research on animals.

Just 14 per cent of the products referred to registered clinical trials on humans.

However, 90 per cent of those trials carried a high risk of bias, including missing data or the finding not supporting the claim, the study said.

And nearly 90 per cent of the clinical trials had authors who received funding from or had ties to the formula industry, it added.