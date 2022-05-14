Moscow will respond if Nato moves nuclear forces closer to Russia's border: RIA

Russia's deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko said Moscow would take "adequate precautionary measures". PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
13 min ago

MOSCOW (REUTERS) - Moscow will take adequate precautionary measures if Nato deploys nuclear forces and infrastructure closer to Russia's border, RIA news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Saturday (May 14).

Moscow has no hostile intentions towards Finland and Sweden and does not see "real" reasons for those two countries to be joining the Nato alliance, Grushko added.

The comments follow Finland's announcement this week that it would apply for Nato membership. Sweden is expected to make a decision on its own membership on Sunday.

