Moscow warns US aircraft away from its airspace after drone crash

WASHINGTON - Moscow told Washington on Wednesday to keep well away from its airspace after a US drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea, the first known direct confrontation between the superpowers since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The US military said the incident was caused by a mid-air collision after two Russian Su-27 fighter planes approached one of its MQ-9 Reaper drones on a reconnaissance mission over international waters.

The fighters harassed the drone and poured fuel on it, before one clipped the drone’s propeller, causing it to crash into the sea, Washington said.

“This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional,” said Mr James B. Hecker, commander of US air forces in Europe.

Moscow denied the aircraft had collided and said the drone had crashed after “sharp manoeuvres”.

It said the drone had flown close to its airspace with its transponders off, and that Russia had scrambled fighters to identify it.

In a statement published on the website of the US embassy in Washington early on Wednesday, Russia’s ambassador Anatoly Antonov said the US drone had “deliberately and provocatively” approached Russian airspace.

“The unacceptable activity of the US military in the close proximity to our borders is a cause for concern,” he said. “They gather intelligence, which is subsequently used by the Kyiv regime to strike at our armed forces and territory.”

“Let us ask a rhetorical question: If, for example, a Russian strike drone appeared near New York or San Francisco, how would the US Air Force and Navy react?“ he said, calling on Washington to “stop making sorties near the Russian borders”.

The United States conducts regular surveillance flights in international airspace in the region.

It has supported Ukraine with tens of billions of dollars in military aid, but says its troops have not become directly engaged in the war.

Ms Elisabeth Braw, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, said it was a “very sensitive stage in this conflict because it really is the first direct contact that the public knows about between the West and Russia”.