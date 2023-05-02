Moscow tightens security for May 9 parade over Ukraine risk: Kremlin

MOSCOW - Russian security services are working to ensure that Moscow’s annual Victory Day parade across Red Square on May 9 can go ahead safely, despite the risk of a threat from Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Victory Day is a key anniversary for President Vladimir Putin, who often evokes the spirit and sacrifice that helped the Soviet Union repel Hitler’s Nazis at a cost of some 27 million lives to boost patriotic sentiment.

But several Russian regions have already scaled back events commemorating the Nazi surrender at the end of World War II in Europe, citing concerns that pro-Ukrainian saboteurs could target the proceedings.

Russian energy, logistics and military facilities have been hit in drone and other attacks since Moscow launched what it calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Kyiv has not taken official responsibility for such attacks, but has often made cryptic or sarcastic comments welcoming them as it resists what it calls a Russian war of conquest.

“We are of course aware that the Kyiv regime, which is behind a number of such attacks, terrorist acts, plans to continue its campaign. All our special services are doing everything possible to ensure security,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Most importantly, the Special Military Operation is being conducted to root out threats to our country.”

Mr Putin, his defence minister and other senior officials usually review the parade – which has in the past included tanks, intercontinental missile launchers and marching troops, as well as a flyover.

Mr Putin traditionally makes a short speech, and similar but more modest military parades are held in other towns and cities.

Security concerns have already prompted the nationwide cancellation of accompanying “Immortal Regiment” civilian processions, where people carry portraits of relatives who fought against the Nazis. REUTERS