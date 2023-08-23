Moscow region hit in sixth straight night of Ukrainian drone attacks

MOSCOW – A Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow damaged a building in a central business district, authorities said on Wednesday, in the sixth straight night of aerial attacks on Russia’s capital region.

Russia and Ukraine have hit each other’s cities with drones during the conflict, with Ukraine’s troops now bogged down in a grinding counteroffensive.

The latest assault on Moscow comes hours after Ukrainian authorities said Russian artillery hit two villages near the eastern Ukraine city of Lyman, killing three people and wounding two.

The Moscow region, hundreds of kilometres from the front line, has been repeatedly targeted in recent weeks, although there have been no reports of major damage.

Air defences downed one Ukrainian drone in the Mozhaisky district and one in the Khimki district of the Moscow region, Russia’s defence ministry said.

A third drone crashed into a building in the Moscow City business district around 5km from the Kremlin after it was “suppressed” by air defences, it added.

Air traffic at Moscow’s Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports was briefly halted, the Tass state news agency reported.

Footage posted to Telegram by Russian daily newspaper Izvestia showed a fire truck and other emergency services vehicles lined up along a street below a cluster of brightly-lit skyscrapers.

One window on a multi-storey building appeared to be damaged.

Emergency services were inspecting the area in the business district, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.

“Several windows were smashed in two adjacent five-storey buildings,” he added.