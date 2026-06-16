Moscow oil refinery damaged in Ukrainian drone attack, mayor says

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MOSCOW, June 16 - A Ukrainian drone attack damaged a facility at the Moscow oil refinery owned by Russia's Gazpromneft, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

"There were no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram. Sobyanin did not say whether the refinery's operations have been affected.

The plant, the biggest in the Moscow region, processed 11.6 million tons of oil, producing 2.9 million tons of petrol and 3.2 million tons of diesel in 2024, the latest available data.

The number of drone strikes on Russian refineries has doubled since the start of 2026, leading to full or partial shutdowns of oil processing and a decline in the production of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, according to official data, social media, and Reuters calculations.

The Gazpromneft refinery serves the Moscow region, which has not so far been among the dozen or so Russian regions where there have been supply disruptions. REUTERS