Moscow, Kyiv trade blame over prison strike that killed dozens

KYIV • Moscow and Kyiv yesterday accused each other of bombing a jail holding Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian-held territory, with Russia saying 40 prisoners and eight prison staff were killed.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the Ukrainian strikes were carried out with US-supplied long-range missiles, in an "egregious provocation" designed to stop soldiers surrendering.

It said that among the dead were Ukrainian forces that had laid down their arms after repelling Moscow's assault on the sprawling Azovstal steel works in Mariupol.

The ministry said 75 were wounded in the attack on the prison in the front-line town of Olenivka, in a part of Donetsk province held by separatists.

It accused Kyiv of targeting it with US-made Himars rockets, Russian news agencies reported.

Ukraine's armed forces denied carrying out the strike, saying Russian artillery had targeted the prison to hide the mistreatment of those held there and lay the blame on Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia had committed a war crime and he called for international condemnation of the incident.

Video footage released by Russian war correspondent Andrei Rudenko showed Russian-backed military personnel sifting through the burnt-out remains of what he said was the prison.

The smashed roof of the building was hanging down and the charred remains of bodies could be seen.

Reuters journalists at the scene confirmed there had been widespread destruction. The Russian Defence Ministry said the prison housed Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Russian-backed separatist leader Denis Pushilin was quoted as saying there were no foreigners among the 193 detainees.

Ukraine's armed forces general staff said the prison attack was an attempt to shift the blame.