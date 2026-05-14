Moscow authorities restrict publication of photos and videos of aftermath of drone strikes

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A fire burning at a refinery in Tuapse, in Russia's Krasnodar region, on April 20, in an image obtained from social media.

MOSCOW - Moscow authorities have imposed restrictions on the publication of photos and videos showing the aftermath of “terrorist attacks”, including drone strikes, the office of Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on May 13.

An order appearing on the mayor’s official website, referring to the city’s “Anti-terrorist Commission” said the directive was aimed at “preventing the dissemination of unreliable information”.

It prevents media, as well as individuals and emergency services, from publishing any pictures or videos of “terrorist acts, including drone attacks” until they appear on websites of the Defence Ministry or city government.

“The restrictions also apply to the consequences of attacks using unmanned aerial vehicles and other means of destruction, actions aimed at causing harm to the life and health of citizens or damaging property, including critical infrastructure,” the order said.

It said the restrictions did not apply to announcements intended to maintain public order.

Violations, it said, would be punishable by fines equivalent to between US$400 (S$500) and US$680 for individuals, with much higher sums applying to officials or legal entities.

Other parts of Russia have already imposed similar bans. REUTERS