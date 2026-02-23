Straitstimes.com header logo

Moscow airports operating again after restrictions over drones

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

MOSCOW, Feb 22 - Moscow airports were back in operation on Sunday evening after suspensions imposed by aviation regulator Rosaviatsia over drone attacks which the city's mayor said had been repelled.

Rosaviatsia said all major Moscow airports were open for arrivals and departures, subject to consultation with authorities.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, in a succession of posts on Telegram, said 24 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed or intercepted en route to Moscow from about 3 p.m. (1200 GMT).

Russia's Defence Ministry said air defence units had intercepted or destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones over a four-hour period ending at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT), including Moscow and the surrounding region and other central Russian regions. REUTERS

See more on

Airports

Aviation/Aerospace sector

Drones

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.