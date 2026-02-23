Moscow airports operating again after restrictions over drones

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

MOSCOW, Feb 22 - Moscow airports were back in operation on Sunday evening after suspensions imposed by aviation regulator Rosaviatsia over drone attacks which the city's mayor said had been repelled.

Rosaviatsia said all major Moscow airports were open for arrivals and departures, subject to consultation with authorities.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, in a succession of posts on Telegram, said 24 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed or intercepted en route to Moscow from about 3 p.m. (1200 GMT).

Russia's Defence Ministry said air defence units had intercepted or destroyed 130 Ukrainian drones over a four-hour period ending at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT), including Moscow and the surrounding region and other central Russian regions. REUTERS