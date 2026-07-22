Morocco urges investigation after arrested national dies in Bologna

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Papers reading \"Don't clean this blood, say his name\" lie on a street on top of red paint, during a protest following the death of Abderrahim Fakir, as police restrained him during an attempted detention in a street in Bologna, in Milan, Italy, July 21, 2026. REUTERS/Claudia Greco

RABAT, July 22 - Morocco's foreign ministry said it was concerned by the death of a national during a police arrest in Bologna in Italy and urged a "thorough investigation".

• Moroccan-born Abderrahim Fakir died on Sunday after police were called to the Pilastro neighbourhood on the outskirts of the northern Italian city to deal with a man who was behaving aggressively and damaging a vehicle.

• The Moroccan ministry called on Tuesday night for the necessary explanations regarding the death to be provided and for responsibility to be established.

• The death triggered anti-police protests in Bologna on Monday that left dozens of officers injured.

• Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a full investigation into the death and also condemned the subsequent clashes with police. REUTERS