Morocco urges investigation after arrested national dies in Bologna
RABAT, July 22 - Morocco's foreign ministry said it was concerned by the death of a national during a police arrest in Bologna in Italy and urged a "thorough investigation".
• Moroccan-born Abderrahim Fakir died on Sunday after police were called to the Pilastro neighbourhood on the outskirts of the northern Italian city to deal with a man who was behaving aggressively and damaging a vehicle.
• The Moroccan ministry called on Tuesday night for the necessary explanations regarding the death to be provided and for responsibility to be established.
• The death triggered anti-police protests in Bologna on Monday that left dozens of officers injured.
• Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a full investigation into the death and also condemned the subsequent clashes with police. REUTERS