Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Morocco ready to cooperate on return of minors from Spain, state media says

Migrant children queue outside a police station to be registered following mass crossings by migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Spain, August 6, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

RABAT, Aug 6 - Morocco is ready to cooperate with Spain and other European partners on the return of unaccompanied minors who were among tens of thousands of migrants who crossed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, state news agency MAP reported on Thursday.

"Morocco has committed, in line with high royal instructions issued to the interior and foreign affairs ministries, to work towards identifying unaccompanied minors with a view to their return to their homeland," MAP, which reflects official positions, said citing a diplomatic source.

Spanish authorities say 72,000 migrants crossed during the influx last week, while Moroccan authorities said about 40,000 people were involved.

At least 1,100 unaccompanied minors remain in Ceuta, some of whom arrived during last week's large-scale crossing while others were already in the enclave, according to local authorities.

The vast majority of the migrants who entered Ceuta have since returned to Morocco.

Unlike adults, minors cannot be immediately returned under existing procedures. REUTERS