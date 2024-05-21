More than 569 tons of aid delivered across floating pier into Gaza, says US Centcom

A ship loaded with aid sails near a U.S.-built pier, as seen from central Gaza Strip on May 18. PHOTO: REUTERS
May 21, 2024, 11:03 AM
May 21, 2024, 10:04 AM

CAIRO - The US Central Command (Centcom) said on May 21 more than 569 metric tons of humanitarian assistance has been delivered so far across a temporary floating pier to Gaza, but not all the aid has reached warehouses.

Aid deliveries began arriving at a US-built pier on May 17 as Israel comes under growing global pressure to allow more supplies into the besieged coastal enclave.

The UN said that 10 truckloads of food aid - transported from the pier site by UN contractors - were received on May 17 at a World Food Programme warehouse in Deir El Balah in Gaza.

But on May 18, only five truckloads made it to the warehouse after 11 others were cleaned out by Palestinians during the journey through an area that a UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said has been hard to access with humanitarian aid.

The UN did not receive any aid from the pier on May 19 or May 20. REUTERS

