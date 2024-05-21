More than 569 tons of aid delivered across floating pier into Gaza, says US Centcom

CAIRO - The US Central Command (Centcom) said on May 21 more than 569 metric tons of humanitarian assistance has been delivered so far across a temporary floating pier to Gaza, but not all the aid has reached warehouses.

Aid deliveries began arriving at a US-built pier on May 17 as Israel comes under growing global pressure to allow more supplies into the besieged coastal enclave.

The UN said that 10 truckloads of food aid - transported from the pier site by UN contractors - were received on May 17 at a World Food Programme warehouse in Deir El Balah in Gaza.