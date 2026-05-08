More than 50 Moscow-bound drones intercepted by Russia, mayor says

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Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin attends a military parade on Victory Day, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 8 - Russian air defence units have intercepted more than 50 drones heading for Moscow over a period of about 15 hours, according to Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The running total of drones downed between about 11 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Thursday and 2 a.m. on Friday exceeded 50, Sobyanin said in a long series of dispatches on Telegram announcing the interception of drones throughout Thursday.

Emergency crews were examining debris on the ground, he said.

Russia's Defence Ministry, posting separately on Telegram, said 95 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted over a four-hour period ending at midnight in various regions of central and southern Russia.

Russia's Defence Ministry said it would observe a three-day ceasefire starting at midnight on the night of May 7-May 8 until May 10 in connection with commemorations of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. REUTERS