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More than 50 members of Niger's security forces killed in attacks, sources say

DAKAR, Sept 28 - More than 50 members of Niger's security forces have been killed in two attacks in the west of the landlocked Sahel nation, where jihadists including members of the regional Islamic State affiliate are active, two security sources said.

• A convoy of gendarmes was ambushed near the town of Abala-Filingué on Wednesday last week, the sources said. A separate attack in Birni-N'Konni killed more than 30 soldiers on Saturday, they said.

• The sources said the attacks were carried out by terrorists, without going into more details.

• The West African affiliate of Islamic State, known as Islamic State Sahel Province, issued two statements on Sunday claiming responsibility for the attacks, SITE Intelligence Group said on Monday.

• The group attacked the civilian airport and military airbase in Niamey, the capital, in January, highlighting a lack of progress against insurgent groups on the part of the military-led government that seized power in a coup in 2023.

• Last month, mutinous soldiers in Niger attacked the airport and the presidency, triggering a standoff with forces loyal to the government who were supported by troops from Africa Corps, a Kremlin-controlled paramilitary force.

• Analysts and security sources say frustration is growing within frontline army units after repeated losses to insurgents, notably in western Niger. REUTERS