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More than 100 homes destroyed in Norway fire

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OSLO, July 17 - More than 100 homes were destroyed by fire on Friday near the city of Drammen in southern Norway as firefighters battled to contain the flames amid strong winds, rescue officials said.

Thick black smoke covered the area, located some 50 km (30 miles) west of Oslo, but there were no reports of casualties or people missing from the blaze, which hit a neighbourhood of terraced housing.

More than 60 firefighters worked to put out the fire, while helicopters were deployed to douse the flames with water.

Police evacuated hundreds of people as the fire continued to burn and also spread to the surrounding forest.

It was not immediately known where or how the fire began. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.