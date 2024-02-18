More than 400 detained in Russia at events in memory of Navalny, rights group says

ST PETERSBURG, Russia - More than 400 people have been detained at events across 32 Russian cities since the death of Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most formidable opponent, according to rights group OVD-Info, as Russians continued to gather and lay flowers.

It has been the largest wave of arrests at political events in Russia since September 2022, when more than 1,300 were arrested at demonstrations against a “partial mobilisation” of reservists for Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Mr Navalny, a 47-year-old former lawyer, fell unconscious and died on Feb 16 after a walk at the “Polar Wolf” Arctic penal colony where he was serving a three-decade sentence, the prison service said.

OVD-Info, which reports on freedom of assembly in Russia, said the largest numbers of arrests occurred in St Petersburg and Moscow, where Mr Navalny’s support had traditionally been strong. As of 2000 GMT on Feb 17 (4am Feb 18, Singapore time), more than 200 people had been detained in St Petersburg.

But there was no mention of the events on Russian state news agencies, which are under full Kremlin control. There were also no stories about the hundreds of people across Russia who have continued to defy authorities to lay flowers at impromptu Navalny memorials.

The death of Mr Navalny robs the disparate Russian opposition of its most prominent leader as Mr Putin prepares for the March presidential election - a rubber-stamp vote set to keep the former KGB spy in power until at least 2030.