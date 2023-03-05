More protests over Greek rail disaster as first victims buried

LARISSA, Greece - Demonstrators held more rallies on Saturday to protest the causes of Greece’s worst-ever train disaster, as the first of the crash victims were laid to rest.

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across the country since Tuesday’s collision between a passenger train and a freight train, which killed at least 57 people.

A court appearance for the station master implicated in the disaster was postponed by a day, and public anger is growing over the government’s failure to ensure rail network safety.

More protests took place in several cities Saturday evening, with hundreds turning out in Athens and Thessaloniki.

A rally of students and railway employees has been called for on Sunday in the capital’s Syntagma Square, next to Parliament, which was the scene of clashes on Friday night.

The first burials of victims of the crash began Saturday, and relatives of the dead are expected to gather on Sunday for a memorial outside Larissa station near the site of the disaster in central Greece.

“What happened was not an accident, it was a crime,” said protester Sophia Hatzopoulou, 23, a philosophy student in Thessaloniki. “We can’t watch all this happen and remain indifferent.”

At least nine young people studying at Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University were among those killed on the train, which was carrying many students returning from a holiday weekend.

The station master at Larissa, central Greece, whose identity has not been made public, has admitted responsibility for the accident, which saw the two trains run along the same track for several kilometres.

The 59-year-old had been due to appear in court on Saturday where he could face charges of negligent homicide, but will now appear on Sunday, his lawyer Stefanos Pantzartsidis said.