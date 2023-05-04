More ammo for Ukraine in new $400m US aid package

WASHINGTON - The United States on Wednesday announced a new US$300 million (S$400 million) military aid package for Ukraine that features a slew of ammunition ahead of a planned offensive against invading Russian forces.

The package “includes additional ammunition for US-provided Himars (rocket launchers), additional howitzers, artillery and mortar rounds, and anti-armour capabilities that Ukraine is using to push back against Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression,” the Defence Department said, in a statement.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cited “extensive work by the US government over the past few months to fulfill Ukraine’s request ahead of its planned counter-offensive.”

The United States has provided more than US$35.7 billion in security assistance for Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in late February 2022. AFP