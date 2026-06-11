Moose put down after wandering into central Oslo

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The police said the moose was put down for "animal welfare reasons" by the wildlife authorities.

OSLO – Norwegian police said on June 11 that a moose that had wandered into downtown Oslo, drawing curious crowds, had been shot and killed.

Videos taken by witnesses and published by Norwegian media show the disoriented animal galloping through the streets of the Norwegian capital, weaving around cars and pedestrians.

“For animal welfare reasons, the moose was put down” by the wildlife authorities, the police said.

Although such incidents remain rare – moose tend to avoid metropolitan areas – this is the second such incident recorded in two days in Scandinavia.

On June 9 , a young moose was put down in Sweden after it strayed into the streets of Stockholm. AFP