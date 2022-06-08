Monkeypox reporting requirement stepped up as cases in UK rise

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Britain designated monkeypox as a notifiable disease, requiring stepped-up reporting from doctors and laboratories if they suspect or identify cases from Wednesday (June 8).

The move will speed collection and analysis of data, helping officials detect possible outbreaks and trace contacts rapidly, while offering vaccinations when needed, according to Ms Wendi Shepherd, monkeypox incident director at the UK Health Security Agency.

"Rapid diagnosis and reporting is the key to interrupting transmission and containing any further spread of monkeypox," Ms Shepherd said in a statement. "This new legislation will support us and our health partners to swiftly identify, treat and control the disease."

Britain has detected more than 300 cases of the disease in the current outbreak, though health officials have said the risk to the general population is low.

Under the new guidelines, doctors in England are required to notify local councils or Health Protection Teams if they suspect a case. Laboratories must notify the Health Security Agency if the virus is identified in a lab sample.

The cousin of the smallpox virus has previously been mostly confined to regions in Africa but cases are growing in Europe and North America.

The pathogen typically causes flu-like symptoms, followed by a rash that often starts on the face and spreads down the body. The illness often lasts for two weeks to a month and can be deadly.

Many of the current monkeypox cases are primarily among men who have sex with men. Transmission of the virus typically requires direct contact with bodily fluids, infectious sores, or contaminated material of large respiratory droplets.

Making monkeypox a notifiable disease "suggests that the government wants to focus surveillance on the entire population - not only on the risk groups identified so far," said Dr David Heymann, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. This will allow clear identification of all risk groups and "help better understand the epidemiology and extent of spread," he said.

