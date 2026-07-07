Moldova's Sandu names Osmochescu acting prime minister

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FILE PHOTO: Moldova's President Maia Sandu attends a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas following their meeting in Chisinau, Moldova May 8, 2026. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza/File Photo

CHISINAU, July 7 - President Maia Sandu on Tuesday named Deputy Prime Minister Eugeniu Osmochescu, a former international financial official, as acting prime minister to replace Alexandru Munteanu, who stepped down unexpectedly on Friday.

Munteanu had said he could no longer do his job in accordance with his convictions.

Osmochescu, currently also minister of economic development and digitalization, takes office on Wednesday, according to Sandu's decree. Prior to joining the government, he worked at the International Finance Corporation, the World Bank's private sector arm.

"I would like to thank him (Osmochescu) for taking on this responsibility and wish him every success in this mission," Munteanu said in a Facebook post.

Sandu told reporters on Friday she would consult parliamentary factions this week to name Munteanu's successor.

Her pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) holds a majority in the 101-seat parliament.

Munteanu had been appointed after September's parliamentary election, in which PAS resoundingly defeated a Russia-leaning rival to win a fresh mandate.

Osmocheschu will on Wednesday chair a meeting of the government, which is staying on in an interim capacity until parliament appoints a new one. REUTERS