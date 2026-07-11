Moldova's president nominates Vasile Tofan as prime minister

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Financier Vasile Tofan, who has been nominated for the post of Moldova's Prime Minister, attends a press conference in Chisinau, Moldova July 11, 2026. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza

CHISINAU, July 11 - Moldova's President Maia Sandu has nominated 44-year-old financier Vasile Tofan to be the country's prime minister, Sandu told a press conference on Saturday.

Tofan supported Sandu in the 2024 presidential election, and her PAS party in the 2025 parliamentary election. He is a senior partner at investment firm Horizon Capital.

Alexandru Munteanu, the previous prime minister, said early this month he was stepping down. In a surprise announcement, he said he could no longer do his job in accordance with his convictions, but did not give further details.

Sandu at the time thanked Munteanu for his service and for initiating "difficult but needed reforms".

Tofan said on Saturday he had three main goals: restoring public trust, restoring a sense of optimism to Moldovan businesses, and securing Moldova's accession to the European Union.

"The goal of my government is to sign an agreement on Moldova's accession to the EU by the end of 2028," he told a press conference.

Moldova is nestled between Ukraine and EU member Romania. It has a Romanian-speaking majority and a large Russian-speaking minority. Political power has oscillated for decades between parties supporting closer ties with Europe and those seeking better relations with Moscow. REUTERS