Moldova PM resigns amid crises, prompting quick successor

CHISINAU - Moldova’s government collapsed on Friday after the prime minister resigned as the ex-Soviet country grapples with crises in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a new premier was swiftly lined up.

Ms Natalia Gavrilita, 45, did not elaborate on the reason for her resignation, a day after Moldova’s intelligence service said Russia was acting to destabilise the country.

The leadership change came as Moldova also said a Russian missile had crossed its airspace and summoned the Russian ambassador over the incident.

Sandwiched between Ukraine and Romania, Moldova is militarily neutral but is led by pro-European President Maia Sandu.

Russia maintains troops in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria.

Within hours of the prime minister’s resignation, Ms Sandu nominated her pro-European security adviser Dorin Recean, a 48-year-old former interior minister, to replace Ms Gavrilita.

Impoverished Moldova was granted EU candidate status in June and faces multiple crises, including energy blackouts since Moscow invaded Ukraine.

Ms Sandu announced the new premier in a televised statement, saying the government had faced crises in the aftermath of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“The new government will be formed promptly and will lead the country on the path of reconstruction,” she said.

“We need unity to get through this tough time.”

‘All necessary steps’

The war in neighbouring Ukraine has caused security concerns, as debris from Russian missiles has landed on Moldovan territory.

In the latest incident, cruise missiles flew over Moldova and Romania as they landed in Ukraine on Friday, as Russia pursues its nearly year-old invasion, Kyiv’s military chief said.

In a tweet, Ms Sandu said she strongly condemned the violation of Moldova’s airspace by a Russian missile.

“Moldova deserves peace & security, and we will take all necessary steps to achieve it. Our neutral status doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be building up defences to keep our people safe,” she said.