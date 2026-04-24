Moldova parliament votes to end energy state of emergency

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FILE PHOTO: Alexandru Munteanu speak after taking his oath as Moldova's new Prime Minister, in Chisinau, Moldova, November 1, 2025. REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza/File Photo

CHISINAU, April 24 - Moldova's parliament voted to lift the country's energy state of emergency from Saturday, which had been imposed after Russian attacks in neighbouring Ukraine knocked out a power line providing most of Moldova's needs.

Moldovan officials have said that Russian attacks in March put out of action the Isaccea-Vulcanesti line, which carries power from Romania to Moldova, passing through 40 km (25 miles) of Ukrainian territory. The line provides up to 70% of Moldova's electricity needs.

Deputies approved the lifting of the emergency measure, with 69 votes in favour in the 101-member chamber.

"The declaration of a state of emergency was not a whim. It was a carefully considered decision taken at a crucial, critical moment," Prime Minister Alexandru Munteanu said.

He added that at the time, Moldova faced two serious risks - pressure on the electricity grid and disruptions in the fuel market.

Thanks to the measure, the government managed to avert a fuel shortage, he said.

Opposition parties, however, had earlier questioned its merits. REUTERS