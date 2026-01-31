Straitstimes.com header logo

Moldova hit by widespread power cuts amid Ukraine grid problems

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Disruptions in neighbouring Ukraine’s grid led to a voltage drop on one of the power lines into Moldova (above).

Disruptions in neighbouring Ukraine’s grid led to a voltage drop on one of the power lines into Moldova (above).

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

CHISINAU, Moldova – Moldova’s energy system was hit by an emergency outage on Jan 31 due to problems in neighbouring Ukraine’s grid, officials said, with the capital Chisinau and other parts of the country experiencing power cuts.

According to a Moldovan energy ministry statement on the messaging platform Telegram,

disruptions in Ukraine’s grid

led to a voltage drop on one of the power lines into Moldova.

Most districts in Moldova’s Chisinau were without electricity supplies, the city mayor Ion Ceban said on Telegram, with officials adding that even traffic lights were not working.

Ukrainian energy officials have yet to comment on the situation. Emergency power cuts have also been introduced in some parts of Ukraine, power company DTEK said, and the metro in Kyiv has stopped operating.

The grid emergency has also led to a temporary halt to Kyiv’s water supply, officials said.

Ukraine’s power grid has been one of the main targets of months of Russian strikes, and there have been significant restrictions to power supplies for consumers there for weeks. REUTERS

More on this topic
Ukraine sees mass power outages from ‘technical malfunction’
Russia halts air strikes on Kyiv until Feb 1 at Trump’s request, Ukraine ready to reciprocate
See more on

Moldova

Energy

Ukraine

Russia

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.