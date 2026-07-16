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Missiles strike Kyiv districts, alert later lifted, officials say

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Russia's and Ukraine's flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Russia's and Ukraine's flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 16 - Russian missiles struck at least two districts in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Thursday, triggering fires before an all-clear was declared, officials said.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said a storage area was struck in a suburb in the west of the city and debris hit the ground in an area on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River. He said fires broke out in both areas.

Reuters witnesses heard a series of explosions in the city.

The air alert was lifted after about an hour. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.