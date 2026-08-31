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Missile attack on Russia's Belgorod kills two, authorities say; hits Ozon facilities

Aug 31 - A missile attack killed two people and injured 16 in the city of Belgorod close to the Russian border with Ukraine, acting governor Alexander Shuvayev said on the Telegram messaging app.

Sunday's deaths followed Ukraine's hit on a commercial facility, which also set ablaze seven warehouses in the city, he added.

Russian online retailer Ozon said on Telegram that a logistics hub and a sorting facility in Belgorod also came under attack, triggering a fire and injuring people.

It was not immediately clear whether Shuvayev and Ozon were referring to the same facilities.

At least 38 were killed on Friday after a Russian drone attack sparked a detonation in an ammunition depot in the area of Ukraine's capital of Kyiv.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The two regularly exchange attacks on each other's infrastructure, including ports, energy and logistic facilities but deny deliberately targeting civilians.

Reuters could not independently confirm the damage reports.

Russia's top lender, Sberbank, has approved the restructuring of a total of 6.8 billion roubles ($79 million) in loans for traders of goods via Ozon and Wildberries, another e-commerce giant that recently drew Ukraine attacks, state news agency TASS said, citing a bank executive. REUTERS