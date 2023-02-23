Minute of silence for slain teacher in south-west France

PARIS - French schools were set on Thursday to hold a nationwide minute of silence for a teacher stabbed to death the previous day by one of her students with no apparent motive.

Students on Thursday morning brought flowers including white roses in memory of the victim, 52-year-old Agnes Lassalle, to the Saint Thomas Aquinas middle and secondary school in the south-western seaside town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Ms Lassalle had been a “good listener”, a “very kind teacher”, said Rudy, a middle school student who had a class with her last year.

“It’s important to be here for her family, those close to her, her students,” he added, saying “we have to lend strength to those who witnessed” the attack.

“It’s going to be a tough day, I’m still very upset,” said one teaching assistant who asked not to be named.

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye had on Wednesday travelled to Saint-Jean-de-Luz to hail the “exceptionally dedicated” teacher.

Ms Lassalle’s partner told broadcaster BFMTV that she had spent “at least 80 to 90 per cent of her time working for her school, even during the holidays”.

The 16-year-old male suspect held by police had no criminal record, prosecutors said on Wednesday, promising an update on Thursday afternoon after the minute of silence.

Sources close to the investigation told AFP that the boy had been “speaking incoherently” and had “known mental health problems”.

“What we know for sure is that no obvious motive has been identified” for the killing, government spokesman Olivier Veran told broadcaster France Inter.