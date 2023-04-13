Miniskirt pioneer Mary Quant, queen of Swinging London, dies at 93

LONDON – Fashion designer Mary Quant, the style queen of Britain’s Swinging Sixties who popularised the miniskirt, died on Thursday aged 93, her family said.

Whether Ms Quant actually invented the then scandalously short skirts has long been disputed, with French designer Andre Courreges insisting he was first to raise hemlines high on the thigh.

But there is no doubt that without Ms Quant, the mini would not have become an icon of 1960s youth rebellion.

The diminutive designer – who always wore her hair in a bob – was also credited with creating hot pants, the skinny-rib sweater and waterproof mascara.

Britain’s V&A design museum paid tribute to her “trailblazing vision”.

“It’s impossible to overstate Ms Quant’s contribution to fashion,” it said on Twitter. “She represented the joyful freedom of 1960s fashion, and provided a new role model for young women.”

Ms Alexandra Shulman, former editor-in-chief of British Vogue, described her as a “visionary”.

Ms Quant was not just a “leader of fashion but also in female entrepreneurship, a visionary who was much more than a great haircut,” she said.

‘Shorter, Shorter’

Born on February 11, 1930 in London, Ms Quant studied at Goldsmiths college of art in the city where she met her future husband and business partner, Mr Alexander Plunket Greene. He died in 1990.

Together they opened their first boutique, Bazaar, in 1955 in Chelsea, which would become the beating heart of Swinging London.

Bazaar sold clothes and accessories and its basement restaurant became a meeting point for young people and artists.

The whole Chelsea district was soon attracting celebrities such as the actors Brigitte Bardot and Audrey Hepburn and pop stars like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.

Ms Quant raised the hemline well above the knee, creating short dresses and skirts with simple shapes and strong colours that she described as “arrogant, aggressive and sexy”.

“Good taste is death, vulgarity is life,” she told The Guardian.