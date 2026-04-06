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Miners escape from attacked coal mine in Russian-controlled Ukraine, official says

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MOSCOW, April 6 - All 41 miners who were trapped underground after Ukraine struck the Bilorechenska coal mine in the Russian‑controlled Luhansk region have been evacuated and are safe, a Russian‑installed official said on Monday.

Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow‑appointed head of the region, said power had been restored to the mine and the workers brought to the surface.

He added none of the miners was injured and that no one required medical assistance.

Earlier, Pasechnik said a Ukrainian strike had damaged a power substation supplying the mine, leaving workers trapped underground while rescue operations were under way.

Kyiv has not commented on the incident. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.