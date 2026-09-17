Milei submits bill to strengthen sanctions against Falklands activities

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Sept 17 - Argentina's government has presented a bill to crack down on companies operating in the Falkland Islands, potentially escalating tensions with the United Kingdom over the territory that is controlled by Britain but claimed by Argentina.

This law seeks to "punish those who exploit our natural resources illegally, create incentives for them to cease such conduct, and provide the national government with tools to protect itself against external threats," the president's office said in a statement on Thursday.

The Argentinian government said last week it had opened sanctions proceedings against at least 60 companies and individuals linked to offshore oil exploration around the islands, which Argentina calls the Malvinas.

Argentina, which invaded the islands in 1982 and fought a 10-week war over them before surrendering to Britain, has accelerated efforts to crack down on companies involved in the oil-drilling Sea Lion project since earlier this month U.S. President Donald Trump suggested Washington could reconsider its traditionally neutral position on the Falklands dispute.

Trump's comments came amidst his frustration with Britain's limited support for U.S.-led military operations in the Middle East. REUTERS