Milan prosecutors probe tram drivers' chat over CCTV images of female passengers

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FILE PHOTO: An empty tram is seen during rush hour in Milan, Italy, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Fraser/File Photo

MILAN, June 16 - Milan prosecutors have opened an investigation into a WhatsApp group in which about a dozen tram drivers in the city exchanged comments about images of female passengers captured by onboard security cameras, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The probe centres on alleged unauthorised access to an IT system, and at least one person is under investigation, the sources said, adding that police have also carried out several searches.

The case came to light in recent days after a woman travelling on a tram in Milan noticed an off-duty driver, still in uniform, sitting next to her and viewing a chat on his phone containing images focusing on parts of women's bodies filmed on public transport.

The woman took a photo of the screen, which showed pictures investigators believe were taken from onboard cameras, along with comments and jokes about the passengers’ bodies shared by members of the group.

She later contacted an Instagram influencer, who made the case public. On Sunday, Milan’s public transport operator ATM said it had opened an internal investigation.

“ATM has acted promptly and with the utmost attention to fully clarify the episode, verify the proper use of company tools, protect customers and the thousands of employees who work correctly every day in service of the city,” the company said in a statement.

Surveillance cameras are installed on public transport to protect both passengers and staff.

According to the woman’s complaint, later joined by consumer association Codacons, images of women travelling on trams had been obtained from CCTV systems and shared within the employees' WhatsApp group.

The issue of online misogyny caused anger in Italy last year when Giorgia Meloni spoke out after an adult website published unauthorised and manipulated pictures of women, including of the prime minister herself. REUTERS