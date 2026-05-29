Milan prosecutors investigate two Iranians over threats to dissidents

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MILAN, May 29 - Milan prosecutors have placed two Iranians living in Italy under investigation and ordered their homes to be searched over alleged threats to compatriots opposed to the Tehran government, judicial documents showed on Friday.

According to a nine-page search warrant seen by Reuters, prosecutors suspect the two people of aggravated threats and association for the purpose of terrorism and subversion of democracy.

The case stems from complaints filed by several Iranian citizens living in Italy.

In one case cited in the warrant, an Iranian dissident told investigators she had received a phone call telling her she had been sentenced to death for being an opposition supporter and would have her assets in Iran confiscated.

One of the two suspects had an Instagram profile from which death threats were made against anyone hoping for the accession to power of Reza Pahlavi - the exiled son of Iran's former Shah - the warrant showed.

It said both suspects, named as Jalilian Farshid and Adib Ansari Rohoulah, were known to attend an Islamic centre in Milan owned by the Iranian consulate.

Reuters was unable to reach either of them for comment.

The alleged threats took place around the time of protest demonstrations in Iran in January and a sit-in by dissidents outside the Iranian consulate in Milan in March.

Shortly after the Iranian regime brutally suppressed domestic protests, U.S.-Israeli airstrikes at the end of February unleashed a new phase in the Middle East conflict.

As tensions have spilled into Europe, authorities there have cited possible links to Iran in several incidents this year, including arson attacks against Jewish targets in London and a foiled attack against Bank of America's Paris office. REUTERS