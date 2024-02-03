Michelle O’Neill: the new face of Irish nationalism

BELFAST - Mrs Michelle O’Neill, who on Feb 3 becomes the first nationalist head of Northern Ireland’s provincial government, embodies a new generation of progressive Irish republicans.

The 47-year-old Sinn Fein politician has waited patiently to take up the role of first minister since her party became the British province’s biggest at elections in May 2022.

Mrs O’Neill, whose immediate concerns will be tackling a budget crisis and crumbling public services, comes from a family well-acquainted with the dark days of sectarian strife that began in the 1960s.

Her late father was jailed for being a member of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and a cousin was killed by members of Britain’s elite Special Air Service (SAS) regiment.

But Mrs O’Neill is from a generation that came of political age after the 1998 Good Friday or Belfast Agreement brought about peace, and promises to be “first minister for all”.

She paid tribute to British head of state Queen Elizabeth II after her death in 2022, and attended King Charles III’s coronation.

Both would have been unheard of when Sinn Fein was the political wing of the IRA.

Contrast

Mrs O’Neill’s left-wing liberalism, glamorous appearance and slick politicking have found favour with younger voters angry at the lack of secure jobs and housing since the 2008 financial crash.

It is also in sharp contrast to the male-dominated and dogmatic political atmosphere during the era of violence – and with the current unionist leadership in Northern Ireland.

Instead of a singular focus on bringing about the republican dream of a united Ireland, at the assembly elections, Mrs O’Neill’s party emphasised policies to tackle surging inflation and encourage stability following the shock of Brexit.

Mrs O’Neill was born in County Cork, in the south of the Irish republic, on Jan 10, 1977.

Her father Brendan Doris served jail time at the height of “The Troubles” due to his membership in the IRA paramilitary group, and later became a Sinn Fein councillor.

UK authorities believed her 21-year-old cousin Tony Doris was part of a brigade planning to kill a senior security force member in 1991. He died when his car was ambushed by the SAS.

Another cousin, IRA volunteer Gareth Malachy Doris, was wounded during a firefight in 1997.