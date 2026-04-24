Mexico opens probe into economy minister over son's stay in diplomatic residence

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FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks as he and Canada's Minister responsible for Canada–U.S. Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy, Dominic LeBlanc (not pictured), attend the kickoff of the Team Canada Trade Mission to Mexico at a hotel in Mexico City, Mexico, February 16, 2026. REUTERS/Henry Romero/File Photo

MEXICO CITY, April 23 - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday the government has opened an investigation into Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard to determine whether he violated any laws when he sent his adult son to live at a diplomatic residence in the United Kingdom.

Ebrard acknowledged last week that his son spent six months living at the Mexican ambassador's residence in London while studying between 2021 and 2022, but denied his son used public funds. Ebrard, who was then Mexico's foreign minister, dismissed any wrongdoing on his part, beyond “a father’s concern for his son."

During his stay at the ambassador's residence, Ebrard's son had a butler, a cook and cleaning staff at his disposal, according to El Pais newspaper.

Sheinbaum said on Thursday at her daily morning press conference that complaints had been filed with the anti-corruption and good governance minister, triggering an automatic investigation. She added the agency will determine whether any regulations were violated.

The investigation could spark tensions between the president and Ebrard, who is leading Mexico's negotiations with the United States and Canada to renew a trilateral trade agreement pivotal to Mexico's economy.

Ebrard and Sheinbaum have had a complicated relationship.

They were rivals in the race for the ruling Morena Party’s presidential nomination in the 2024 elections. At the time, Ebrard accused Sheinbaum’s campaign of busing in people to her rallies, releasing fake polls and waging a smear campaign against him.

After winning the election and taking office, Sheinbaum named Ebrard economy minister, citing his experience in negotiations, particularly with Washington, and his ties to the private sector. REUTERS