Meta ‘turning a blind eye’ to ads from illegal gambling sites, says UK watchdog

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A man uses his phone next to Meta's booth during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos on Jan 19, 2026.

LONDON - Meta Platforms is turning a blind eye to illegal gambling sites that advertise on Facebook and Instagram, according to the UK’s Gambling Commission.

The regulator has been checking Meta’s searchable ad library for operators that don’t have a license but are targeting people in the UK, according to a speech by executive director Tim Miller, delivered at the ICE gaming conference in Barcelona on Jan 19.

“It’s effectively a window into criminality,” Mr Miller said, according to a transcript of his speech. “If we can find them then so can Meta: they simply choose not to look.”

A spokesperson for Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meta’s own rules require gambling companies to be licensed to advertise in the countries they target.

The UK Gambling Commission is among a growing number of regulators stepping up enforcement against illegal gambling operators that target local consumers while sidestepping local laws and safeguards.

The UK has taken down hundreds of thousands of websites linked to unlicensed gambling operators and issued cease-and-desist notices, but it’s a constant battle against an evolving target.

Ads for illegal operators affect vulnerable people and benefit “criminals and con artists,” Mr Miller said. Unlicensed operators don’t pay tax and consumers face a higher risk of being defrauded.

The Gambling Commission searched for ads that use the keywords “not on Gamstop,” which refers to a UK service that allows problem gamblers to block themselves from playing on gaming sites. All UK-licensed operators must integrate Gamstop and block players using the programme.

According to Mr Miller, Meta suggested to the Gambling Commission should use its own artificial intelligence tools to find and report illegal ads. The tech giant promised to remove ads once notified, he said.

“I would be very surprised if Meta, as one of the world’s largest tech companies is incapable of proactively using their own keyword facility to prevent the advertising of illegal gambling,” said Mr Miller. “It could leave you with the impression they are quite happy to turn a blind eye and continue taking money from criminals and scammers until someone shouts about it.”

Illegal gambling ads are widespread on Meta in countries where they are outlawed, including India, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, according to an earlier investigation from Rest of World. BLOOMBERG