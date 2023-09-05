Meta to drop ‘Facebook News’ tab in some European countries

MENLO PARK, California – Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it would discontinue the “Facebook News” feature on its social media app in Britain, France and Germany, later in 2023.

Users will still be able to view links to news articles, and European news publishers will continue to have access to their Facebook accounts and pages after the change is implemented in December, Meta said.

However, Facebook will not form new commercial deals for news content on “Facebook News”, or offer product innovations for news publishers in these countries.

“News makes up less than 3 per cent of what people around the world see in their Facebook feed, so news discovery is a small part of the Facebook experience for the vast majority of people,” Meta said in a blog post. REUTERS