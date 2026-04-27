Merz suggests Ukraine may have to accept territorial loss to help pave way for EU membership

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks during a panel discussion with students during his visit to the Carolus-Magnus-Gymnasium, as part of the EU Project Day in Schools, in Marsberg, Germany, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Teresa Kroeger

BERLIN, April 27 - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested on Monday that Ukraine may have to accept that parts of its territory could remain outside Kyiv's control in a future peace deal with Russia, linking such concessions to the country's prospects for joining the European Union.

"At some point, Ukraine will sign a ceasefire agreement; at some point, hopefully, a peace treaty with Russia. Then it may be that part of Ukraine's territory is no longer Ukrainian," Merz told students at the Carolus-Magnus-Gymnasium in Marsberg, a town in North Rhine-Westphalia, on Monday.

"If President (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy wants to communicate this to his own population and gain a majority for it, and he needs to hold a referendum on it, then he must at the same time tell the people: 'I have opened the way to Europe for you'," Merz added.

Kyiv's EU accession progress had been blocked by Hungary's nationalist premier Viktor Orban, but his defeat in elections earlier this month raised hopes it can move to the next step. Ukraine currently has the status of an official EU candidate.

Merz cautioned against raising hopes for rapid accession, however, saying Ukraine cannot join the bloc while at war and must first meet strict criteria including those regarding the rule of law and on fighting corruption.

"Zelenskiy had the idea of joining the EU on January 1, 2027. That will not work. Even January 1, 2028 is not realistic," Merz said.

He proposed intermediate steps such as observer roles for Ukraine in EU institutions, which he said met broad approval among European leaders at their summit last week in Cyprus, which Zelenskiy attended.

The European Union last week approved a 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine, covering most of its needs through 2027, but the bloc remains divided over the pace of accession talks. REUTERS