Merz says he will fight for future of Franco-German fighter jet project

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz answers questions from lawmakers during a plenum session of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen

BERLIN, March 27 - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday he is doing everything in his power to salvage the crisis-hit FCAS fighter jet programme with France and Spain and to generally foster greater cooperation within Europe's defence industry.

"The future of German industry is now at stake, and this industry is heavily dependent on the defence sector," Merz told a conference hosted by the FAZ newspaper, adding that he would "fight until the very last moment" for joint European projects like FCAS.

The chancellor said two moderators - one from France, one from Germany - have been appointed to come up with ways to secure the future of the project by the end of next month.

The plans to develop a futuristic air combat system are hanging by a thread amid a public dispute over control between France's Dassault Aviation and Airbus, which represents Germany and Spain in the 100-billion-euro project.

The chancellor also said that the German government would purchase a stake in KNDS, the Franco-German maker of Leopard tanks, as it seeks to preserve influence after a planned listing later this year valuing the company at 20-25 billion euros.

Reuters reported in February that Berlin was preparing to buy a minority stake in KNDS of at least 25.1%, citing people familiar with the matter. REUTERS