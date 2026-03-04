Straitstimes.com header logo

Merz says he urged Trump to increase pressure on Putin

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks during a press conference following his White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks during a press conference following his White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Google Preferred Source badge

WASHINGTON, March 3 - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking after a meeting with Donald Trump on Tuesday, said he had urged the president to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

"Russia is playing for time here, and in doing so is also acting against the will of the American president. In today's talks, I called for increasing the pressure on Moscow," he told reporters.

The United States, Russia and Ukraine are taking part in trilateral talks aimed at securing a peace deal. Merz though said only a pact supported by Europe could be lasting.

"We are not prepared to accept an agreement that is negotiated over our heads," he said. REUTERS

See more on

Donald Trump

Vladimir Putin

Ukraine

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.