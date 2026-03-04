Merz says he urged Trump to increase pressure on Putin

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks during a press conference following his White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

WASHINGTON, March 3 - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking after a meeting with Donald Trump on Tuesday, said he had urged the president to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

"Russia is playing for time here, and in doing so is also acting against the will of the American president. In today's talks, I called for increasing the pressure on Moscow," he told reporters.

The United States, Russia and Ukraine are taking part in trilateral talks aimed at securing a peace deal. Merz though said only a pact supported by Europe could be lasting.

"We are not prepared to accept an agreement that is negotiated over our heads," he said. REUTERS