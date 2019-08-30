Merkel to lead large business delegation to China next week

BERLIN (DPA) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel plans to travel to China from Thursday (Sept 5) to Saturday next week as the trade dispute between China and the United States begins to bite and unrest continues in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory of Hong Kong.

Ms Merkel is scheduled to meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Sept 6 in Beijing for breakfast, followed by a reception for the chancellor with military honours at the Great Hall of the People.

The chancellor is also scheduled to participate in the meeting of the Advisory Committee on German-Chinese Business and the closing session of the German-Chinese Dialogue Forum.

Ms Merkel is accompanied by a large business delegation. She is due to visit several companies in Beijing and Wuhan on Sept 7 on the second leg of her trip.

In Wuhan, she wants to speak with students at Huazhong University.

Ms Merkel was last in China in May 2018.

Relations between the two countries are currently strained, according to experts at the Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS).

Among other things, Beijing is disturbed by the fact that Germany has placed technology transfers under scrutiny, which it terms protectionist.

Nevertheless, according to the experts, German companies hope for breakthroughs in agreements.

They warn, however, that China could use Germany's economic dependency on it as a political lever.

Japan, South Korea and Taiwan have already felt the first consequences of this and have pulled back.