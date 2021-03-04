Merkel sets path to gradually ease Germany's Covid-19 lockdown

BERLIN (BLOOMBERG) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel set out a plan to gradually unwind restrictions on Europe's largest economy, bowing to pressure from the pandemic-weary public.

After hairdressers resumed operations on Monday, the next step will start on March 8, the German leader said late Wednesday (March 3) after more than nine hours of tense talks with regional officials.

Remaining restrictions - including the closure of hotels, restaurants and other non-essential retail outlets - will continue with further easing steps tied to local contagion rates. An "emergency brake" was set up to react to hot spots.

Amid resistance from some state premiers, the chancellor backed off her hard line, effectively acknowledging that the targets she set for the contagion rate would not be reached anytime soon. She opened the door to the move last week, saying Covid-19 testing could provide a buffer to allow easing sooner.

In February, Dr Merkel pushed to lower the target rate to 35 new infections per 100,000 people over a seven-day period amid concerns about more aggressive coronavirus strains. The hurdle has been reset at the earlier level of 50.

The latest figure edged down to 64 on Wednesday, roughly the level that it has been at for three weeks, according to data from the RKI public health institute.

As of Thursday morning, Germany has recorded a cumulative total of 2,472,881 cases, with 71,073 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.