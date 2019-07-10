Merkel seen shaking for third time in weeks

BERLIN (BLOOMBERG) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (July 10) had a third spell of shaking in recent weeks, once again putting questions over her health into focus.

Dr Merkel, 64, was seen trembling briefly as she stood alongside Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne during a ceremony in Berlin, according to footage on German TV channel NTV.

On June 18, Dr Merkel momentarily shook during a ceremony with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Then, she said it was the result of not drinking enough water.

In subsequent days, she also appeared to be fine, joking about the incident.

The second incident over a week later, which occurred indoors, she tried to explain with a psychological disposition.

Last year, Dr Merkel gave up her role as leader of the Christian Democrats and plans to leave politics after her term as chancellor ends with the next national elections, slated for 2021.

She has come under pressure to step aside after the ruling parties did poorly in European elections in May and her coalition threatens to fall apart.

Dr Merkel is in her 14th year as chancellor.