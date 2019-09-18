German Chancellor Merkel says orderly Brexit is still possible

BERLIN (REUTERS) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday (Sept 18) that Britain could still leave the European Union in an orderly fashion.

"I still see the possibility of an orderly Brexit," Merkel told a news conference. She reiterated that Germany was prepared for a no-deal Brexit but would prefer an orderly Brexit with a deal.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with Merkel on Tuesday to work with energy and determination to reach a Brexit agreement and will discuss it at a meeting of the United Nations next week, his spokesman said.