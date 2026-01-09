Meloni does not believe US will make military move on Greenland, urges strong NATO Arctic presence

ROME, Jan 9 - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she did not believe the United States would use military force to seize Greenland, warning on Friday that such a move would have grave consequences for NATO.

At her traditional New Year's press conference, Meloni said a reinforced NATO presence in the Arctic would help address U.S. concerns about rival powers gaining influence in the region, reducing pressure for unilateral action by Washington.

"I continue not to believe in the hypothesis that the United States would launch a military action to take control of Greenland, an option I would clearly not support," said Meloni, one of U.S. President Donald Trump's closest allies in Europe.

Her comments come amid rising tensions over U.S. policy in the Arctic and Europe’s role in shaping security policy, after last weekend's U.S. swoop on Venezuela rekindled concerns about Trump's intentions towards Greenland.

THREAT TO NATO

While most EU leaders criticised the United States for grabbing President Nicolas Maduro in a daring military raid, Meloni said she had supported the operation.

"I agreed with Trump on Venezuela. I do not agree with him on Greenland," she said, adding that it would not be in anyone's interest for the United States to seize the vast territory, which is strategically located between Europe and North America.

"I think it would not even be in the interest of the United States of America, to be clear," Meloni added.

The White House said on Tuesday that the U.S. was considering a range of options to acquire Greenland, including the use of military force.

The Italian leader said it was "clear to everyone" that any U.S. move on Greenland would have a significant impact on NATO, adding this was the reason she did not think Washington would follow through on its threats.

However, she said it was important for NATO to boost its presence in the region, adding that she understood U.S. concerns over the need to prevent "excessive interference from other actors that could even be hostile".

Meloni has traditionally had strong ties with Trump and was the only European leader to attend his inauguration last year.

Her supporters had hoped she would have privileged access to him and become a bridge between Washington and Europe, but it is far from clear that he has heeded her advice up until now.

"There are many things on which I do not agree with Trump. For example, I believe international law must be strongly defended. ... When I disagree, I tell him, I have no difficulty doing so," Meloni said on Friday. REUTERS